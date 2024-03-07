NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.55.
Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Shares of NICE opened at $237.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $253.00.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
