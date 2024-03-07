NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get NICE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NICE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

NICE Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE opened at $237.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $253.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

(Get Free Report

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.