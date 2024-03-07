NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 61.7% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average of $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

