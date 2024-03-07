NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIO had a negative return on equity of 125.50% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.94. NIO has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NIO by 592.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in NIO by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

