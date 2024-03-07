Niza Global (NIZA) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last Week

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Niza Global token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Niza Global has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Niza Global has a market cap of $2.90 million and $2.95 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Niza Global

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01150418 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,801,127.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

