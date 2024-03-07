Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.6 billion.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nordstrom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,865,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 970.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 496,731 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.