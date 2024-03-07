NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.40

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 2808916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Get NU alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NU

NU Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NU

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NU by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 148,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 115,801 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NU by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 830,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100,320 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth $775,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in NU by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,784,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,062,000 after acquiring an additional 253,915 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.