Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
ITV Trading Up 12.0 %
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.
