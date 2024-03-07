Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

LON:ITV traded up GBX 7.32 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 68.28 ($0.87). 10,918,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,244. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.41. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 55.49 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.88 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.77.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

