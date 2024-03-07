Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVEI. Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.64. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $43.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nuvei by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nuvei by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvei by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

