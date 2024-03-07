Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.82% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.