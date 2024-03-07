Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Shares of ODD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,342. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

