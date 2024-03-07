Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.490-1.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$630.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.6 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.470-0.500 EPS.

Oddity Tech Price Performance

Shares of Oddity Tech stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 264,021 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.