Optimism (OP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.59 Billion

Optimism (OP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $4.59 billion and $500.12 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $4.56 or 0.00006789 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Optimism has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,006,141,600 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

