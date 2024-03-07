Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,010 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $165,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $150.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.58. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

