Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.45

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 21562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMI. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $492,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 51.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

