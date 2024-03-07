Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.64. 1,766,406 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

