Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Issues Earnings Results

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Paymentus updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Paymentus Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 59,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,661. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.03. Paymentus has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Paymentus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 712.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paymentus Company Profile
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
