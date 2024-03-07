PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PCM opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. PCM Fund has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PCM Fund by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 38.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in PCM Fund by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PCM Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.