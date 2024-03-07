PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

PENN opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

