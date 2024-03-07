Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $83,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $430.05. The stock had a trading volume of 350,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.12.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

