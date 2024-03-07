Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $112.57 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,818 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 2.3% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schlumberger worth $112,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,453,777. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

