Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $14.10 Million Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 829,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,459,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. 6,133,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,005,268. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.33. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

