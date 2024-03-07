Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145,871 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,823,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,465,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

