Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,818 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $215,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 237,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,841. The company has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

