Philip Morris International’s (PM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Argus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

PM has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

NYSE:PM opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

