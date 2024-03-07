Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 122.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 53,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.