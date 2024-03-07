Piper Sandler Trims Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price to $70.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $69.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,920,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,056,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,434,000 after buying an additional 97,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,540,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

