PLANET (PLANET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.45 Million

PLANET (PLANET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. One PLANET token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PLANET has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. PLANET has a total market cap of $67.08 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PLANET alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PLANET Profile

PLANET launched on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00007755 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $12,907,559.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLANET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLANET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.