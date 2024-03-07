Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.
Platinum Investment Management Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
About Platinum Investment Management
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Platinum Investment Management
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.