Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Pollard Banknote’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Pollard Banknote Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock traded up C$0.59 on Thursday, hitting C$37.24. 5,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.47. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$18.38 and a 52-week high of C$37.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

