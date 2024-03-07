Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOPM opened at $25.80 on Thursday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24.

