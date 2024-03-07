PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Sells $61,854.10 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $61,854.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 18th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,472 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $213,593.60.

NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $20.53. 36,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,135. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -106.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

