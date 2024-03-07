Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.17

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.17 and last traded at $71.95, with a volume of 11807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,447,000 after acquiring an additional 781,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

