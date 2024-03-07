Proton Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $44.17 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,597,005,171 coins and its circulating supply is 25,125,866,842 coins. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

