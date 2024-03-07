Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.37

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.37 and last traded at $111.16, with a volume of 201248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,069,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

