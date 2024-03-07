PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.19

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.19 and last traded at $114.08, with a volume of 120354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

