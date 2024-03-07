PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.19

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.19 and last traded at $114.08, with a volume of 120354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

