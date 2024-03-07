Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.5 %

IFF stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.27%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.