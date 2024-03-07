Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CWB. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$28.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$22.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.