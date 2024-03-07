Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Lifted by Zacks Research

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GT. HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.