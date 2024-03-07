Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Lowered by William Blair

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $148.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average is $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

