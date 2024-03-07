Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden Sells 8,594 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) COO John E. Breeden sold 8,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $395,409.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,273,610.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 93,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,358. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.