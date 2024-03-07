Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden Sells 8,594 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) COO John E. Breeden sold 8,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $395,409.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,273,610.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 93,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,358. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67.

Get Q2 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Q2

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.