Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Michael A. Volanoski Sells 6,789 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 6,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $312,361.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 188,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Q2 Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. 93,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,358. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Q2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Q2 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Q2 by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

