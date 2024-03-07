Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Michael A. Volanoski Sells 6,789 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 6,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $312,361.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 188,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Q2 Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE QTWO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. 93,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,358. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Q2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Q2 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Q2 by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QTWO
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Q2
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.