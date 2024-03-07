Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge Sells 10,789 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 10,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $501,580.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,082.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 4th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,533 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $162,553.33.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,646 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,840.00.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 93,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Q2 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Q2 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Q2 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

