Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) President Kirk L. Coleman Sells 2,904 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $133,613.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 253,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,220.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,358. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

