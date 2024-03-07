Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Reduced by Roth Capital

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GEN Restaurant Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GENK. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance

GENK opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. GEN Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of GEN Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENK. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

