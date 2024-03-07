Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 153,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Koppers by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 104,590 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Koppers by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Koppers by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,138,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,835 shares of company stock worth $2,020,677. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KOP opened at $53.27 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

