Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vertex were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vertex by 124.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $321,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,023,355.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $321,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,023,355.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $894,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,338,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,999,193.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,676 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,970 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Vertex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VERX stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

