Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $634,000 Stock Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 72.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,193 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 633.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 78,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 36.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,495 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WLY opened at $33.12 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -66.99%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

