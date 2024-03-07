Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $180.37 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

