Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,991 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CCCS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,508,369.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares in the company, valued at $58,508,369.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

