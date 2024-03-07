Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 16,078 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,078 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1,307.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after purchasing an additional 638,010 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Masco by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 23.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Masco by 26.5% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 52,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Down 0.2 %

MAS stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.93%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.